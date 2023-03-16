We will see an increase in clouds tonight with a few showers late in the evening. The low will be near 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Friday night with a chance of rain. The low will be near 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 48 degrees. Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 22 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 43 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 21 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 50 degrees. Spring arrives Monday afternoon at 5:24 p.m.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 26 degrees.

We are watching a system that might bring clouds to the area Tuesday and a slight chance of rain and snow across western North Carolina. The high in the Tri-Cities will be 56 degrees.

Clouds are likely Tuesday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Wednesday with a high near 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 68 degrees.