The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for skies to become cloudy overnight with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be near 44 degrees.

Friday will start cloudy with a 70% chance of rain, but skies will clear through the afternoon. The sunshine will help to warm us to 63 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 32 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a slight chance for a few rain and snow showers late. The high will be near 49 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with just a slight chance for a few rain or snow showers early. The high will be near 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a low of 25 and a high on Monday near 48 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with a low 26 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 55 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 58 degrees.

