The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds increase tonight with a 50% chance of a shower or thunderstorms through overnight. The low will be 60 degrees.

Look for mostly cloudy skies Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be strong winds, small hail and heavy rainfall. The high will be 79 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with scattered showers. The low will be 57 degrees.

We start Saturday morning with low clouds and a slight chance of light rain followed by a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with a high of 75 degrees.

Clear skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy for the Memorial Day Holiday with a high of 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 59.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a late-day shower or stray thunderstorm. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 88 degrees.