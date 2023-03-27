The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds overnight.  The low will be near 40 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers.  The high will be 62 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 20% chance of rain early.  Skies will clear overnight with a chance of frost.  The low will be 34 degrees. 

Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 59 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with frost.  The low will be near 35 degrees. 

Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 65 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 30% chance of rain late.  The high will be mild at 72 degrees. 

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Friday night into Saturday.  The low will be 52 with a high of 70 degrees Saturday. 

We keep a chance of scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday morning with a low of 42 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 63 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 70 degrees.

Have a good night!