The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds overnight. The low will be near 40 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 20% chance of rain early. Skies will clear overnight with a chance of frost. The low will be 34 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 59 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with frost. The low will be near 35 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 30% chance of rain late. The high will be mild at 72 degrees.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. The low will be 52 with a high of 70 degrees Saturday.

We keep a chance of scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday morning with a low of 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 63 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 70 degrees.

Have a good night!