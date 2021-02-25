Storm Team 11: Clouds increase overnight with rain Friday, heavy rains possible by Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds overnight with a low near 38 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be 53 degrees. Areas of northwest North Carolina into Grayson county, Virginia could see a wintry mix with some light accumulation.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 70% chance of rain. Low 42.

Saturday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy times early and late. The high will be 62 degrees.

Rain could be locally heavy at times Sunday into Monday. The high on Sunday will be 68 degrees,

Rainfall from Saturday through early Monday will range from two to over four inches across the region with the potential for localized flash flooding. Stay tuned.

Have a great night.