Clouds increase overnight with rain Thursday afternoon – Wind Advisories have been issued for the mountains

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies early this evening with an increase in clouds overnight. The low will be near 43 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 67 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Thursday night with an 80% chance of rain. The low will be near 45 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high near 60 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the 40’s through the afternoon.

We could see a few clouds late Friday night into the predawn hours of Saturday with a slight chance for some light rain in the lower elevations and a little wintry mix in the higher elevations. The low will be 36 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday with a high near 47 degrees.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 29 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 48 degrees.

We will see a weak weather system move into the area Sunday night and early Monday morning which could bring a chance of rain and possibly a wintery mix to the area. The low will be near 33 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 45 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 50 degrees.

We may see a few clouds Tuesday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. The high will be warmer at 60 degrees.

Have great night!