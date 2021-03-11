Clouds increase overnight with rain back in the forecast for Friday

Clouds continue to move into the area overnight with scattered showers to our north and northwest. The low will be 48 degrees.

A cold front will move into the area tomorrow and lay across the region which will increase not only the clouds, but the chance of rain. Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 65 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 48 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 62 degrees.

We are looking at the possibility of scattered showers Saturday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a a few scattered showers. The high on Sunday will be 62 degrees.

The draped front across the region will lift north as a warm front which will push the showers to our north through Sunday afternoon. A cold front will sweep into the area from the west late Sunday night into Monday which will bring a better chance of rain to the entire area. We cannot rule out a thunderstorm or two as the front moves across the area. Rainfall from Friday into Monday could range from one to maybe as much as two inches. The high temperature on Monday will be cooler at 58 degrees with a 60% chance of rain.

Scattered showers are possible Tuesday with a high of 64.

Our next weather maker will move into the area on Wednesday which will bring scattered showers to the area from Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60’s with overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 40’s.