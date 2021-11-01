Clouds increase overnight with a few showers Tuesday morning – Rain chances best on Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 52 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain early in the day. The high will be cooler at 52 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of rain late. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of rain. The elevations could see a wintery mid. The high will be near 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a chance of rain and a mountain mix. The low will be near 32 degrees.

We start Friday with cloudy skies and a slight chance of a morning shower.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday afternoon with a high near 52 degrees.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Friday night with a low near 29 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday with a high near 54 degree.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 29 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 56 degrees,

Sunday night will be clear and cold with a low near 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast Monday with a high near 62 degrees.