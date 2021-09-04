Clouds increase overnight – Scattered showers possible Sunday with mild temperatures

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds overnight with a low near 62 degrees.

Our next weather maker will move into the area Sunday through early Monday and will bring a chance of scattered showers to the area.

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be near 80 degrees.

We will keep variable cloudy skies in the area Sunday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The low temperature will be near 64 degrees.

Look for clouds and a few scattered showers early Monday followed by afternoon sunshine. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower late in the day. The chance of rain is 20%. The high will be 83 degrees.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front that moves into the area on Wednesday.

Look for an increase in clouds Tuesday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be near 80 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Wednesday evening with a low near 57 degrees.

High pressure will build into the area Thursday through Saturday which will bring plenty of sunshine to the area.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 78 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday and Saturday with afternoon high temperatures near 80 on Friday and near 83 on Saturday,. Low temperatures will stay in the middle 50’s.

Have a great night!