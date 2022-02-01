Clouds increase overnight – Scattered showers and mild Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds overnight with a low of 28 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. It will be mild with a high of 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be 43 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 60 degrees.

Rain is likely Thursday night into Friday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The low will be near 40 degrees with a high on Friday near 46 degrees early in the day.

Rain could change to freezing rain and snow across our northern counties of southwest Virginia Friday morning. We could see a slight change to a little wintry mix across parts of northeast Tennessee as the system departs the area Friday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 45 degrees. Our next weather maker will move into the southeast late Saturday into Sunday. Right now it appears that this system could bring a wintry mix and snow to the area, but it is still a little early to tell. The high on Sunday will be 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered snow showers will be possible Sunday night into early Monday. The low will be 26 with a high on Monday near 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with a low of 24 and a high on Tuesday near 43 degrees.

Have a great night!