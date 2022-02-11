The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds late tonight with a low of 40 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies on Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of rain and some snow showers. The low will be near 27 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with scattered snow showers. The high will be 38 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies in the area Sunday night into early Monday morning with a chance of light snow showers. The low will be 20 degrees with a high on Monday near 40 degrees. If we were to see any snowfall accumulation, it would be light, less than an inch across the highest elevations along the Tennessee, North Carolina border.

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with a cold low of 22 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 52 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a mild high of 60 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds late Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies and showers are forecast for Thursday with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. The chance of rain is 60%. The high will be very mild at 66 degrees.

We keep rain in the forecast Thursday night into early Friday with a low Thursday night near 42 and a high on Friday at 56 degrees.

Have a great weekend!