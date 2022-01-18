Clouds increase over with rain late Wednesday afternoon – Light snow Thursday Morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies with a low of 24 degrees tonight. The higher elevations will be in the upper teens.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday afternoon with a 40% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 48 degrees.

Take a look at the forecast maps. Rain moves into the area late tomorrow afternoon into the evening.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with an 80% chance of rain changing to some light snow early Thursday morning. The low will be near 30 degrees.

Winter Weather Advisories have already been issued for parts of eastern Kentucky for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Light snow will be possible early Thursday with a high near 34 degrees. The best chance of snow accumulation at this time will be across parts of southeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia where some areas could see up to an inch of snow in the lower elevations with up to two inches in the higher elevations.

Here is a look at the potential snowfall from late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a chance of snow flurries. The low will be 20 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a chance of light snow showers. The high will be 34 degrees. The chance of snow is 30%.

We will see variable cloudy skies Saturday with a chance of some light snow across the mountains Friday night into Saturday. The low Friday night will be 17 with a high on Saturday near 37. The chance of snow Saturday is 20%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 36 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a low of 18 and a high on Monday near 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 42 degrees.

Have a great night.