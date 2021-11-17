Clouds increase late with rain moving into the area Thursday – Cooler temperatures for the weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds late tonight with a low near 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be near 65 degrees.

Skies will slowly clear late tomorrow night with a slight chance for some mountain snow showers or flurries early. The low will be cold at 29 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and cool with a high near 50 in the Tri-Cities with temperatures in the low to middle 40’s across the higher elevations.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 53 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds Sunday afternoon with a 30% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be near 55 degrees.

Showers move into the area late Sunday night into Monday with a low of 40 and a high on Monday near 56 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 50%.

Cold air moves into the area late Monday into early Tuesday morning. If we have enough moisture left, there could be a chance for some light snow flurries or snow showers through early Tuesday morning. The low Monday night will be near 23 degrees with a high on Tuesday near 42 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 47 degrees.

Have a great night!