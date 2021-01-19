Clouds increase late with a slight chance of drizzle and flurries

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for increasing cloud with a slight chance of drizzle and snow flurries late. Low 30.

We start Wednesday with a few clouds and a slight chance of snow flurries followed by partly cloudy skies with a high near 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 29.

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning and rain in the afternoon. The high will ne 46.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high of 44 degrees.

Have a great night!