Storm Team 11: Clouds increase late with a chance of light snow and rain by dawn

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds through the late evening. Low 29.

Look for a chance of light snow changing to a mix then rain from 5 AM to 10 AM. If we see accumulation it will be anywhere from a trace to a dusting in the lower elevations with maybe an inch in some of the higher elevations. Buchanan and parts of Dickenson and Tazewell counties in Virginia will have the best chance of seeing some light accumulation of snow. The afternoon high will be 47 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 33 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a high near 46 degrees.

Have a great night!