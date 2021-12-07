Clouds increase late with a chance of light rain and snow Wednesday morning followed by sunshine

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 30% chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. The low will be near 33 degrees.

Look for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning with a chance of light snow and rain showers through 8 a.m. If we see any snowfall accumulations, it will most likely be across our northern counties of southwest Virginia from Wise to Grundy across Russell and Tazewell counties to Wytheville. Some of the higher elevations of northeast Tennessee could also see a dusting to maybe a 1/2 inch of snow. The precipitation ends during the morning with afternoon sunshine. The high in the Tri-Cities will be 48 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of27 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 54 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are back on Friday with a high of 63 degrees. The chance of rain is 30%. Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday. Rainfall could be locally heavy with a low of 53 and a high on Saturday near 68 to 70 if the precipitation slows down getting here.

Rain is likely Saturday night with the chance changing to snow late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The low will be 36 with a high on Sunday near 46 degrees. Skies will clear late Sunday afternoon.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday nigh with a low of 27 degrees.

High pressure will build into the area Monday and Tuesday which will bring sunny skies and a warming trend. The high on Monday will be 53 with a high on Tuesday near 57 degrees.

