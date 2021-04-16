Clouds increase late tonight with scattered showers this weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Clouds and some sunshine Saturday along with a chance for scattered light showers through the day. Rainfall won’t be more than few hundredths of an inch. There is a 30 percent chance of rain. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities, close to 50 degrees in the mountains.

Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower during the night. Cool with a low around 40 degrees.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with some spotty showers possible and highs in the low 60’s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of rain. The low Sunday night will again be around 40 degrees.

A bit of a warming trend early next week before we cool back down by the middle and end of next week.

Let’s go into more details about the extended forecast: A mix of sun and clouds Monday with highs in the mid 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Tuesday will bring about mostly cloudy conditions with a high in the upper 60’s, possibly approaching 70 degrees in a couple of the warmer neighborhoods in the Tri-Cities. A stray shower is possible. There is a 20 percent chance of rain.. Lows in the mid to upper 30’s. There is a 40 percent chance of wintry precipitation Wednesday especially in the higher elevations thanks to very cold air aloft. Highs in the mid 50’s and lows near freezing.

Have a great weekend!