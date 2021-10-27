Clouds increase late tonight with rain tomorrow – A High Wind Warning for the mountains Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with breezy conditions. The low will be near 44 degrees.

Cloudy and breezy conditions are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of scattered showers. A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee where sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph will be likely with gusts to 60 mph in spots. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be near 48 degrees.

Low pressure will dominate the area through early Sunday morning with clouds and rain.

Friday night will be cloudy with rain likely. The low will be near 48 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be near 56 degrees.

We keep the clouds and rain Saturday night with a low near 40 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies and a few scattered showers Sunday morning followed by partly cloudy skies with a high of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 64 degrees. Rain is back in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 55 degrees.

Have a great night!