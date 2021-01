The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds and fog tonight with areas of light rain and snow. The low will be near 33 degrees,

Cloudy skies and light rain and snow showers will be possible early Tuesday morning with a slow go at the clearing process through the afternoon. The high will be near 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 25 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 48 degrees.

Have a great night!