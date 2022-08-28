The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly clear skies tonight with a low of 65 degrees.

Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 90 degrees. The low tomorrow night will be 66 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 84 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. The high will be 85 degrees.

Friday calls for clouds and sun with a high of 87 degrees.

Saturday calls for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 84 degrees.

Next Sunday calls for partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great week!