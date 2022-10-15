The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low near 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 68 degrees. Possible thunderstorms through the evening and through the overnight.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The chance of rain is 70% Sunday night and 20% for Monday. The low on Sunday night will be 50 with a high on Monday of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 30 degrees.

As the pattern starts to change, very cold air will be pushed into our area from the north cooling us down and creating the first widespread freeze of the season.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a chilly high of 46 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a frost and freeze. The low will be 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 50 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a freeze and frost and a low of 27 degrees.

Clear skies in the forecast for Thursday as temperatures start to warm back up with a high near 54 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies in the forecast on Friday with a high near 59 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!