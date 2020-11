The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be 59 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be heavy at times. The high will be 75 degrees.

We keep an 80% chance of rain tomorrow night with a low near 59 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain early. The high will be near 70 degrees early.

Have a great night!