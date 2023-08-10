The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday night with a few scattered thunderstorms early. The low will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe. The high will be 84 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 57 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85 degrees.

Have a great night!