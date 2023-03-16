The Storm Team 11 Forecast:  We will see an increase in clouds tonight with a few showers late in the evening.  The low will be near 40 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of rain.  The high will be 63 degrees. 

We keep cloudy skies Friday night with a chance of rain.  The low will be near 30 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 48 degrees. 

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 22 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 43 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 21 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 50 degrees.  Spring arrives Monday afternoon at 5:24PM. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 26 degrees. 

We are watching a system that might bring clouds to the area Tuesday and a slight chance of rain and snow across western North Carolina.  The high in the Tri-Cities will be 56 degrees. 

Clouds are likely Tuesday night with a low near 35 degrees. 

Look for partly cloudy skies  Wednesday with a high near 62 degrees. 

Partly Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 35 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 68 degrees.

Have a great night!