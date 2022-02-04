Clouds and scattered flurries overnight – Sunshine and Cold Saturday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with snow flurries.  The higher elevations could see light snow with a dusting to an inch possible.  The low will be cold at 20 degrees. 

Look for morning clouds and a slight chance of snow flurries in the mountains followed by sunny skies Saturday afternoon.  It will be cold with a high near 36 in the Tri-Cities.  The higher elevations will stay in the upper 20’s. 

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 24 degrees.  The higher elevations will dip to the middle and upper teens. 

Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 47 in the Tri-Cities and the upper 30’s across the higher elevations. 

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 26 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 47 degrees. 

Look for a few passing clouds late Monday into Monday night with a low of 25 degrees.   

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 43 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a low of 25 and a high on Wednesday at 50 degrees. 

We will see an increase in clouds Wednesday night with a low of 29 degrees. 

Thursday will be cloudy with a slight chance of some light rain or snow showers.  The high will be 46 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 46 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss