The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 65 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms The low will be 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. The high will be 88 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night with a slight chance for a few storms early. The low will be 65 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early Sunday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. The low Tuesday night will be 63 with a high on Wednesday near 83 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great night!