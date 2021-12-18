Clouds and rain tonight – Clearing skies and colder temperatures Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 70% chance of rain.  The low will be near 38 degrees. 

We start Sunday with cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain for the Tri-Cities and a slight possibility for a little wintry mix across our northern counties of southwest Virginia.  Look for afternoon clearing with a high temperature near 46 degrees. 

Skies will be clear and it will be cold Sunday night with a low of 25 degrees. 

Monday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 50 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 23 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 50 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 28 degrees. 

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with an afternoon high near 52 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 28 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees. 

Look for partly cloudy skies Christmas Eve Friday with a slight chance of a shower.  The high will be 56 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Christmas day with a slight chance of rain.  The high on Christmas Day will be mild at 58 degrees with a 30% chance of rain.

