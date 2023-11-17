The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be 48 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We will see cloudy skies early Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers early. Skies will clear through the afternoon. The high will be 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday. The low Saturday night will be30 degrees with a high on Sunday near 59 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 62 degrees.

Showers are forecast for Monday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Clouds and rain are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 60 degrees. The rain chance Tuesday is 80%.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with scattered showers. The low will be 38 degrees.

We could see a few showers very early Wednesday with afternoon sunshine. The chance of rain early Wednesday is 20%. The high on Wednesday will be 49 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 27.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Thursday night with a few showers. The low will be 36 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Have a great weekend!