Clouds and rain overnight with a few storms possible – Clearing and cooler tomorrow and Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps clouds, showers, and thunderstorms in the area through Friday morning. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area through 8 AM Friday. The low tonight will be 66 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms in the morning. We will keep variable cloudy skies in the afternoon with a few spotty showers. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with low humidity levels and an overnight low near 54 degrees.

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 79 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Sunday will be beautiful for the July 4th Holiday with partly cloudy skies and a high near 84 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures are back for Monday with a high near 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies will prevail Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with hot temperatures. We have a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday with a high near 90 degrees. The rain chance on Wednesday is 30% with a high near 90 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Have a great night!