The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain overnight. The low will be 43 degrees.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee overnight. Wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of rain through the early afternoon. The high will be 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a high near 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 30 degrees.

Monday will start partly cloudy with an afternoon high near 53 degrees.

Clouds will increase through the late afternoon and the evening with a chance of rain late.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with scattered showers. The low will be 43 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 59 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with rain. The low will be near 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 60 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Wednesday night with chance of rain. The low will be 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 60 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. The low will be 50 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy and mild with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 62 degrees.

Have a great weekend!