Clouds and rain move in overnight with showers and a few storms for Wednesday – Flash Flood Watch issued

Skies become cloudy overnight with scattered showers. Low 52 degrees.

Cloudy and breezy conditions are forecast for Wednesday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times which could result in localized flash flooding. Flash Flood Watches have been issued for the region for Wednesday. We could see one to two inches of rain with up to three inches in spots. The high will be 66 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a chance of rain and snow showers. Low 32.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Thursday with a chance of snow showers and drizzle early in the day. Look for variable cloudy skies through the afternoon with a high near 45 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a frost and freeze. The low will be 24 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and chilly with a high of 48 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a possible frost and freeze. The low will be 28 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 60 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be beautiful with sunny skies and a high near 67 degrees.

The fair weather continues into Monday with plenty of sunshine and a high of 73 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Tuesday with a high of 74 degrees. The rain chance on Tuesday is 30%.