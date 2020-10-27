Storm Team 11: Clouds and rain are forecast for Wednesday, Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Cloudy and mild overnight with a low near 56 degrees.

Zeta moves inland tomorrow which will push moisture into the Tennessee Valley. Cloudy skies are forecast for the area with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night and Thursday with breezy conditions and rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. Total rainfall will rain from one to two inches with some areas getting more. Breezy conditions are forecast for the Tri-Cities with windy conditions in the mountains. The low Wednesday night will be 72 with a high on Thursday near 74 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible early Friday with a high near 56 degrees.

Have a great night.