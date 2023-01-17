Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy skies and fog early with a few breaks in the clouds late. The low will be 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees.

Cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Wednesday night with scattered showers late. The low will be 48 degrees.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday morning with some afternoon sunshine. The chance of rain is 70%. The high will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back in the forecast on Saturday with a chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 205 chance of rain. The low will be 37 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies Sunday night into early Monday with a chance of snow flurries across the higher elevations. The low will be 34 with a high on Monday near 46 degrees. The chance of mountain snow flurries Monday morning is 30%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be 27 with a high on Tuesday near 47 degrees.

Have a great night!