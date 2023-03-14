The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Freeze Warning tonight through 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Cloudy skies early with a few snow flurries followed by clearing skies late. The low will be near 20 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny and cool with a high near 52 degrees.
It will be cold Wednesday night with a low near 24 degrees. A Freeze and frost will be likely Wednesday night.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 60 degrees.
We will see an increase in clouds Thursday night with a few showers by dawn Friday. The low will be near 40 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 59 degrees.
We keep cloudy skies Friday night with a low near 37 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a few snow flurries possible. The high is only 48 degrees.
Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 24 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 45 degrees.
Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 23 degrees.
Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 52 degrees.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 27 degrees.
We are watching a system that might bring a chance of rain and snow showers to the area on Tuesday. The high will be 45 degrees.
Have a great night!