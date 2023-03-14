The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Freeze Warning tonight through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Cloudy skies early with a few snow flurries followed by clearing skies late. The low will be near 20 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with a high near 52 degrees.

It will be cold Wednesday night with a low near 24 degrees. A Freeze and frost will be likely Wednesday night.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 60 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds Thursday night with a few showers by dawn Friday. The low will be near 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 59 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Friday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a few snow flurries possible. The high is only 48 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 45 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 23 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 27 degrees.

We are watching a system that might bring a chance of rain and snow showers to the area on Tuesday. The high will be 45 degrees.

Have a great night!