The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with slight chance for showers through 11 PM.. Patchy fog will be possible late. The low will be 63 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a high of 84 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a high of 85 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 87 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 82 degrees.>

Have a great night!