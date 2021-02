The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies tonight. Low 32.

Sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 58 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 34 degrees,

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with an increase in clouds late. The high will be 64 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for late Wednesday with a low near 39 degrees,

Scattered showers are forecast for Thursday with a hgih near 52 degrees,

Have a great night!