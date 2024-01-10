<The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies tonight with a low of 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 50 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain moving into the area through the late afternoon. The high will be 55 degrees.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for the mountain counites on east Tennessee from 7 AM Friday to 7 PM Friday. Winds are forecast to be sustained at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 80 mph.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with rain changing to snow overnight. The low will be 27 degrees.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of snow showers. Some of the higher elevations could see a light snowfall accumulation early. The high will be 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a high will be 38 degrees.

Clouds are back Sunday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and cold with a 60% chance of snow showers. It appears at the is time that there will be the potential for accumulating snow across the area. The high will be 36 degrees.

Snow showers end Monday night with clearing skies and a low of 10 degrees.

Arctic Air will begin to move into the area Monday night through Wednesday.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and very cold with a high of 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 12 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high of 28 to 30 degrees.

Have a great night!