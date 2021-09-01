Clearing skies tonight – Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures for Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of rain. The low will be 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with mild temperatures. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of a stray shower or a thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 83 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 30% for Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 82’s with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60’s.

