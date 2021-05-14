Clearing skies tonight – Partly cloudy and mild Saturday with showers late in the evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies for the area tonight with a low of 42 degrees. P

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be mild at 73 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be 52 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast with scattered showers possible. The low will be 54 degrees.

A Stalled frontal boundary will keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area much of next week.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a few scattered showers. Low 54 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday through Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 8’s and overnight low temperatures in the middle 50’s. The chance of rain each day is 40%.

Have a Great weekend!