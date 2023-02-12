Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies Monday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday along with breezy conditions. The high will be 62 degrees.

Clouds increase Tuesday night with a low near 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 67 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. The low will be near 50 with a high on Thursday near 70 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers Thursday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of rain early. Rain may actually end as some light snow across the mountains. The high on Friday will be 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 44 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees.