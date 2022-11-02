The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for gradual clearing skies overnight with areas of patchy fog. The low will be near 46 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain, especially across the mountains. The high will be 74 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 76 degrees.

We keep a few scattered showers in the forecast for Sunday night with a low near 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be 56 with a high on Tuesday near 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a low near 48 degrees and a high on Wednesday near 67 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Thursday.

Have a great night.