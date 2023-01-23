The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clearing skies overnight. The low will be near 24 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with an afternoon high near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with scattered showers. The low will be 34 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and windy with rain likely. The high will be 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with rain changing to light snow. The low will be 34 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies on Thursday with a chance of light snow showers. The high will be 38 degrees.

We will keep the chance of light snow Thursday night into Friday morning with a low near 24 and a high on Friday near 36 degrees,

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a low near 25 and a high on Saturday near 48 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast for Sunday and Monday with high temperatures near 50 on Sunday and near 54 degrees on Monday.

Have a great night!