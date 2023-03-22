The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls partly cloudy skies through the overnight tonight. The low will be 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Thursday with a mild high of 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 45 degrees.

We start Friday morning with a few showers and the possibility of a stray thunderstorm over eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia. Otherwise, partly cloudy through the afternoon with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms rolling in late. The high will be warm at 80 degrees. If we hit that, we will tie the record set back in 1949!

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms early with scattered showers through the late morning and early afternoon. Skies will clear through the afternoon ending our Saturday with sunshine! The high will be 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Saturday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Sunday with a high of 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. The chance of rain is 40% with a high of 65 degrees.

Scattered showers on tap for Monday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Scattered showers continue into our Tuesday with a high of 65 degrees and a 50% chance of rain.

And next Wednesday will be soggy with scattered showers throughout the day. The high will be 60 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.