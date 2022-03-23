The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds with a low near 45 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a high near 64 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the area tomorrow night with a low near 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 53 degrees.

We will keep the clouds in the area Friday night into Saturday with a chance of rain changing to some light snow across the higher elevations Saturday. The low Friday night will be near 30 with a high on Saturday near 53 degrees with 40’s across the mountains.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a cold low of 30 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. The high will be 53 degrees.

We may see a passing shower or snowflake early Monday morning followed by partly cloudy skies with a high near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 34 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a slight chance of a passing shower. The high will be warmer at 70 degrees.

Tuesday will partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 77 degrees.

Have a great night!