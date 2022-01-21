Clearing skies late with cold temperatures – Sunshine for Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for gradual clearing skies overnight with a cold low of 17 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high near 40 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low 20 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a high of 45 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a slight chance of scattered snow showers across our northern counties of southwest Virginia. The low will be 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday. The high will be 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Look for a mix of rain and snow on Tuesday with a high of 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

We keep a chance of rain and snow Tuesday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 35 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 17 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 40 degrees.

Have a great weekend!