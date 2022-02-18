The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies late tonight with a low near 24 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and cool with a high near 48 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 56 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low 30 degrees.

Our weather pattern will change again next week with more clouds and rain as we start the week.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of rain late. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures both days in the middle 60’s and overnight low temperatures in the low 40’s Tuesday morning and near 50 degrees Wednesday morning. The chance of rain is 60% Tuesday and 40% chance on Wednesday.

Thursday will be cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be near 64 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 57 degrees.

Have a great night!