Clearing skies and cold tonight – Sunny and slightly warmer Monday – Mild temperatures on the way for Christmas

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies tonight with a low of 25 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 28 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with an afternoon high near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Christmas Eve Friday with a high of 58 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Eve night with a low of 40 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Day with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 58 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a 30% chance of rain on Sunday. The low will be near 40 with a high on Sunday near 58 degrees.

Have a great night!