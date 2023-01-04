The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies this evening with partly cloudy skies late. The low will be chilly at 39 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a high of 53 degrees.

We will see passing clouds Thursday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 40 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Monday with s high of 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday along with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 50 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Tuesday night with a chance of rain and snow showers. The low will be 32 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies early Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain and snow showers early. The high will be cooler at 42 degrees.

