Clearing skies and cold – Sun and clouds for Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for slow clearing tonight with a low of 23 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 49.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 50% chance of a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow. The low will be near 32 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cold with an 80% chance of a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow early followed by a change to rain in the Tri-Cities. The high will be 42 degrees. The best chance of snowfall accumulation on Wednesday will be to the north and northeast of the Tri-Cities towards Wytheville and the Roanoke Valley.

Have a great night!