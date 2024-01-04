The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clearing skies overnight with a low of 20 degrees. The higher elevations will see temperatures in the upper teens.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with an 80% chance of rain and snow showers mixed at times with freezing rain. The low will be near 30 degrees.

The next weather maker will move into the area Saturday which will bring rain and snow along with freezing rain to the area. At this time, it looks like the Tri-Cities will start out with a mix of rain and snow mixing with freezing rain and turning to all rain Saturday morning with rain ending during the early afternoon.

The mountains of western North Carolina and parts of Southwest Virginia could see freezing rain much of the morning. Freezing rain will be the biggest issue across the valley locations of western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia.

Warm air should bring rain into much of Southwest Virginia during the morning before it ends in the afternoon.

It does appear that there will be some light snow accumulations for the higher elevations of western North Carolina north into southern West Virginia. The high temperature in the Tri-Cities on Saturday will be 44 with 30s in the mountains of North Carolina north to the West Virginia border.

Rain is forecast for Saturday night with a low in the Tri-Cities near 35 degrees. It will be colder east and northeast of the Tri-Cities.

The Tri-Cities will see the rain end with the possibility for some light snow showers late Saturday night into early Sunday.

Snow flurries will be possible in the mountains early Sunday followed by clearing skies. The high on Sunday will be 43 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 50 degrees.

Clouds increase Monday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Tuesday with a high of 52 degrees. The rain chance on Tuesday is 80%. The precipitation could begin as a wintry mix early Tuesday morning before everyone changes to rain. Rainfall Tuesday could be locally heavy at times.

Rain will change to light snow and flurries across the area early Wednesday with a high of 42 degrees.

Skies clear Wednesday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 46 degrees.

Have a great night!